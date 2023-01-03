BRASILIA (Reuters) -The executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Gabriel Galípolo, said on Tuesday that Minister Fernando Haddad should forward to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva by next week what he called a “flight plan” to reduce the primary deficit of around 230 billion reais foreseen in this year’s Budget.

According to Galípolo, who gave an interview to GloboNews, these actions will be focused on two pillars. On the one hand, the government wants to reassess exemptions approved by the Bolsonaro government last year, particularly during the election period, which includes the discussion on reducing fuel taxation.

On the other hand, regarding expenses, the economic team will also evaluate the access filters to social programs modified in the previous administration, said the economist, who is Haddad’s right-hand man in the ministry.

“This also needs to be reviewed from a qualitative point of view. I mean, sometimes you lose the efficiency of the program throwing more money in the wrong way”, said the secretary to GloboNews.

Regarding the new fiscal framework that Haddad has already committed to presenting in the first half, Galípolo said that, from the point of view of spending, it should provide for clear and predictable rules. He said he was “skeptical”, however, with proposals, including those from the Treasury, which establish greater or lesser freedom for expenditures according to the level of public debt.

“There is a component of the debt which is the monetary policy, that is, which is the interest rate. If you insert an automatic trigger component in the debt, you end up contaminating monetary policy, and you also have difficulty making adjustments to the primary in the same proportion, due to the entire structure of the primary that we have today”, he said.

Emphasizing that the new fiscal framework will still be discussed with society, Galípolo added that the new rule will need to look at the trajectory of the debt, but pondered that “creating automatic cut mechanisms” may not be feasible.

