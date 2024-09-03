The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai has called on violators who wish to settle their status and leave the country not to book their travel tickets in advance before obtaining the exit permit, to ensure the completion of its procedures, which may require a maximum of 48 hours..

Al-Emarat Al-Youm monitored violators who came to the Dispute Settlement Centre in Al-Awir, carrying their suitcases and travel tickets, in their desire to benefit from the initiative, amend their status and leave the country on the same day, which led to their inability to travel and the loss of their tickets due to their obtaining unclear information from unofficial sources..

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai began receiving those wishing to amend their status on the first day of the humanitarian initiative for a grace period to correct the status of violators of the residency system, which was announced pursuant to a decision by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, in partnership and cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Emirates Health Services Corporation, the Dubai Police General Command, and the Dubai Health Authority, at the Violators’ Status Settlement Center in Al Aweer, in addition to the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector, and in all “Amer” model centers spread across the emirate..

She stressed that the initiative to grant a grace period to correct the status of violators of the residency system embodies the humanitarian content of the UAE, reflects the humanitarian face of the Emirate of Dubai, and works to establish the values ​​of tolerance and societal compassion, and to enhance the principles of respect and the importance of the rule of law. .

Dubai Residence called on all violators to take advantage of this grace period and adjust their status either by leaving the country or settling their affairs with employers legally..