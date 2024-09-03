About ten people died Tuesday while trying to cross the English Channel to reach England after their boat crashed, French authorities said.

This is the deadliest accident since the beginning of the year, during which 25 people were killed in similar accidents since January.

According to a source familiar with the case, the death toll reached 13, including three minors.

French Lieutenant Etienne Baggio told AFP that the search was still ongoing. The boats that recovered the victims were returning them to Boulogne-sur-Mer in northern France.