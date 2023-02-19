Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, said on February 19 that severe frosts are expected in some regions of Russia in the coming days.

According to him, on February 21 and 22, the temperature in the Stavropol Territory, as well as the republics of the North Caucasus, will be below the norm by 7-10 degrees, the air temperature will drop by -15 … -22 degrees.

Cooling is also forecast for the Far Eastern Federal District. In Chukotka, until February 20, frosts will reach -36 … -43 degrees

Cold weather will continue in Yakutia until at least February 22. The temperature can drop to -45 degrees, which is 7-9 degrees below normal.

In addition, temperatures down to -32 degrees are also expected in Kamchatka.

“This is still an elongated peninsula, so this temperature for Kamchatka is considered very low and dangerous,” the meteorologist noted. TASS.

Earlier in the day, Vilfand warned Muscovites of a cold snap from 21 February. The air temperature is expected to drop to -14…-16 degrees at night and -9…-10 degrees during the day.

Also, the Russian Emergencies Ministry for Moscow reported that strong winds of up to 15 m/s and a snowstorm are expected in the capital until the end of February 18. The roads are covered in snow and ice.

Prior to that, on February 16, Vilfand said that snowfalls and blizzards are expected in the capital over the weekend. Snowdrifts will grow by 10 cm. In addition, according to the Hydrometeorological Center, along with snowfalls, the wind is expected to increase to 17 m/s. As a result, blizzards are forecast.