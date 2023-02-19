Mexico City.- Chivas de Guadalajara surpassed UNAM Cougars in it University Olympic Stadium to sign their fourth victory in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX, which will make them rest in fourth position in the table with 15 units.

the disciples of Veljko Paunovic celebrated another victory this week after beating Xolos of Tijuana on Wednesday. with the goals of Daniel Rios (6′) and Carlos Cisneros (33′) surpassed the University students who are in the doldrums under the command of Rafael River Bridge.

In the first seconds the sacred herd knocked on the door of Sebastian Sosa, which was defeated twice through the air game. He ‘Louse’ Alvarado saw the movement of Daniel Rios and although he did not finish off forcefully, he managed to concede the ball very early in the game.

The domain in UC He was from Chivas. invade the area UNAM Cougars allowed him to celebrate the second of the night with the frent of Cisneros in anticipation of Diogo de Oliveira and Juan Ignacio Dinneno in the corner service of the ‘Pocho’ Guzman.

Daniel Ríos put Chivas ahead

Those from Azul and Oro tried to close the gap before halftime, they almost succeeded with a long shot from ‘Toto’ Salvio that went inside the mesh, but Miguel Jimenez made an extraordinary save to take away the goal cry from the Argentinian.

Carlos Cisneros scored with a header

In the complement the University students looked even more dangerous but the definition was against them. Diogo de Oliveira drove the ball and when he attended Juan Ignacio Dinneno the ‘Commander’ hit the ball in an ugly way and ended up off the field.

Later he responded with an accurate header that the referee had annulled due to an illegitimate position, however VAR They told him that he was enabled and authorized Auriazul’s goal, with which the duel with fifteen minutes to go would become more interesting.

Pumas sma three consecutive defeats

Chivas suffered in that period and in the last of the game he almost received the goal of the tie if it were not for the intervention on firm foot of the ‘Wacho’ Jimenez point blank. Before the whistle the referee sent off Diogo de Oliveira for attacking the ‘Chiquet’ Orozco.

For the next day, the people from Guadalajara will receive UANL Tigers and the Capitalinos will visit Mazatlan FC.