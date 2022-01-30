The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand said that on January 31 and February 1, the weather in the capital region will correspond to climatic norms on March 8. His words convey TASS.

As the weatherman noted, Muscovites are waiting for very warm weather. “These days the temperature will be the same as on International Women’s Climate Day,” he said. So, during the day in Moscow it is expected from zero to minus 2 degrees, and in the Moscow region – up to 1 degree of heat.

Earlier, Roman Vilfand warned that Muscovites would face record low atmospheric pressure. From Sunday evening it will be at the level of 727-730 millimeters of mercury.