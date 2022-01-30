In a statement on Sunday, the observatory indicated that 268 people were killed for the organization, 98 for the Kurdish security forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces, and seven civilians.

The death toll continued to rise due to the Kurdish forces finding more bodies during “combing and search operations” in “the (prison’s) buildings and surrounding neighborhoods,” the observatory confirmed.

The observatory indicated that “the outcome is not final,” attributing the matter to “the presence of dozens of bodies, most of them burned and mutilated.”

The outcome is likely to rise, according to the observatory, given that a number of Kurdish fighters were severely wounded in the battles.

On Sunday, the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces announced the end of combing operations in the vicinity of Ghweran prison.

A statement by these forces said, “We announce the end of the sweeping campaign in Al-Sina’a prison in the Ghweran neighborhood of Hasaka and the end of the last pockets in which ISIS mercenaries were holed up in the northern dormitories.”

The Syrian Democratic Forces, which formed a spearhead in the fight against ISIS in Syria, announced on Wednesday that they had regained control of the prison after violent battles that lasted six days. However, intermittent clashes later took place between its members and the organization’s members inside the prison.

The observatory indicated that a group of 20 terrorists “surrendered” on the night of Saturday-Sunday, and that five others were killed in battles inside the prison.

The observatory stated that the Syrian Democratic Forces are conducting an “intelligence investigation campaign” to uncover the circumstances of the “security breach and attack on the prison, and reveal those who collaborated with the organization,” noting that “dozens of ISIS members managed to escape” from prison during the first hours of the attack, “while he moved away.” Some of them are about 100 km from the site.

On Saturday, an AFP reporter saw a truck piled up with many corpses, likely to be the corpses of members of the organization, as it exited the prison perimeter, before it stopped at another location in the Ghweran neighborhood, where a bulldozer loaded more corpses in it, and then continued its journey towards an unknown destination. .

In response to a question by AFP, Farhad Shami, the head of the media office of the Syrian Democratic Forces, said that the bodies would be “transferred to cemeteries designated for them” within the Autonomous Administration’s control areas in northeastern Syria.