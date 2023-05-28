Today there was another full program in the five major foreign leagues, the Bundesliga, La Liga, the Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1. Below you will find the results, standings and other information for all competitions.
Bundesliga (Germany)
• 3.30 pm: Borussia Dortmund – Mainz 2-2
• 3.30 pm: Cologne – Bayern Munich 1-2
• 3.30 pm: Union Berlin – Werder Bremen 1-0
• 3.30 pm: Eintracht Frankfurt – Freiburg 2-1
• 3.30 pm: Bochum – Bayer Leverkusen 3-0
• 3.30 pm: Leipzig – Schalke 4-2
• 3.30 pm: Stuttgart – Hoffenheim 1-1
• 3.30 pm: Mönchengladbach – Augsburg 2-0
• 3.30 pm: Wolfsburg – Hertha 1-2
Primera Division (Spain)
• Seville – Real Madrid 1-2
Serie A (Italy)
• Spezia – Torino 0-4
• Salernitana – Udinese 3-2
• Fiorentina – AS Roma 2-1
• Inter – Atalanta 3-2
Ligue 1 (France)
• 9pm: Strasbourg – Paris Saint-Germain 1-1
• 9pm: Toulouse – AJ Auxerre 1-1
• 9pm: Stade Rennais – AS Monaco 2-0
• 9pm: RC Lens – AC Ajaccio 3-0
• 9 pm: Olympique Marseille – Stade Brest 1-2
• 9 pm: Olympique Lyon – Stade de Reims 3-0
• 9pm: Montpellier HSC – OGC Nice 2-3
• 9 pm: Lille OSC – FC Nantes 2-1
• 9 pm: Clermont – FC Lorient 2-0
• 9pm: Angers SCO – Troyes AC 2-1
Jupiler Pro League (Belgium)
Playoffs (Conference League)
• Westerlo – KAA Gent 1-3
• Standard – Club Bruges 0-4
