May 28, 2023
Lionel Messi: the great goal with which he broke a historical record and made PSG champion

May 28, 2023
Lionel Messi: the great goal with which he broke a historical record and made PSG champion


The Argentine ’10’ became the top scorer in the history of the five major leagues.

Lionel Messi made a bow. This Saturday, the Argentine ’10’ scored the only goal for Paris Saint Germain in the 1-1 draw against Strasbourg, gave his team a new league title and established himself as the player with the most goals scored in the big five european leagues.

PSG, bought by the Qatari fund QSI in 2011, won the ninth of the last eleven games played. Only Monaco (2017) and Lille (2021) have been able to break their hegemony in this period.

This Saturday, the one-goal tie against Strasbourg was enough for the team to emerge champion.

With 85 points, and with a date to go, PSG leads Lens by four, who thrashed Ajaccio 3-0 to secure the runner-up spot.

Lionel Messi: they reveal the juicy contract that he did sign in Saudi Arabia

*With AFP

