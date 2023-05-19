On May 14, a young man named Johnny Montesana He decided to share a video, through his Instagram social network, where he is seen practicing ‘parkour’ on a representative building in the city of Guadalajara, in Mexico.

This sport is characterized by requiring “easy” exercises such as running, swinging, climbing, among other movements, in which skills such as agility, speed, coordination, creativity, strength and control must be put into practice.

In accordance with the above, there are those who challenge themselves by practicing ‘parkour’ on objects or structures that, with the slightest lack of imprisonment, can put their lives at risk.

The content creator’s video was recorded while dozens of people were watching it and hoping that it would have an encouraging result in their practices, which was not the case.

The young man began to perform his stunts successfully until he jumped to the edge of one of the building’s windows, which collapsed upon receiving the weight of Montesana, causing the also youtuber to fall to the floor.

When the accident occurred, in the last part of the video you can see how a person helps him, since when he fell he became entangled in a rope, which made the fall more shocking.

The Government Palace of Jalisco, which is located in the heart of Guadalajara, was affected.

In fact, this is characterized for being “a monumental enclosure that currently most of the building serves as a museum”according to Newscasta media outlet from Mexico City.

