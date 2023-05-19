This Sunday the team Boyaca Chico receives a difficult visit from cali america in play corresponding to Group B of Primera A.
The team led by coach Jairo Gómez comes from consummating its third consecutive draw in the tournament, equalizing without goals against Deportivo Cali.
For its part, América de Cali lost 2-1 as a visitor to Atlético Bucaramanga at the Alfonso López stadium.
You can enjoy the game through the signal of DSports and DG.
Goalie: V. Soto
Defenses: E. Banguero, E. Mosquera, H. Plazas, D. Alfonzo
Media: F. Lozano, K. Londoño, S. Támara, G. Balanta
Forwards: M. Gomez and A. Grief.
Goalie: L. Quintero
Defenses: E. Mena, J. Asprilla, K. Angulo, D. Quiñones
Media: P. Bravo, L. Paz, D. Contreras, L. Mosquera, L. Sánchez
Forward: Mr. Mosquera
boyacá 0-2 America.
