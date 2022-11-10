You will not see a real F1 car on the Nürburgring Nordschleife for the time being, but this comes eerily close. The Mercedes-AMG One is officially the fastest production car ever on the Nürburgring. Maro Engel set the record lap in ‘less than ideal’ conditions. The car breaks the old record of Porsche quite effortlessly.

The new Nürburgring record for fastest lap in a production car stands 6 minutes and 35.183 seconds. That is just over eight seconds faster than the Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR and about 12 seconds faster than the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series. Very impressive – but isn’t it a bit disappointing for an almost F1 car? Yes, we do too. The wet asphalt is the culprit.

You have to respect the Nürburgring

With an F1 car for the street, you would rather expect the time to come closer to the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo, which is more than one minute faster. We suspect that the AMG One can also be a lot faster on a bone-dry track. Especially with over 1,000 hp you have to respect the asphalt of the Green Hell and they probably didn’t want to take unnecessary risks at Mercedes.

Mercedes and the driver did not expect a record

Engel says himself: ‘I did not expect that we would be able to set such a lap time with these track conditions. In some crucial parts the track hadn’t completely dried up, which made it difficult. It was a special challenge.’

The Mercedes-AMG One uses a 1.6-liter V6 and four electric motors to generate a total of 1,063 horsepower. The top speed is 352 km/h, but on the straight the car reached 338 km/h. We are curious how much potential the F1 car with MOT obligation still has. We look forward to the sequel.