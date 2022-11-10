On the occasion of the World Neuroendocrine Tumors Day (Net), which is celebrated on 10 November, the Italian Association for Neuroendocrine Tumors (Itanet), together with the Patients Ainet and Net Italy associations, to provide more detailed information, help to orientate oneself in the paths of care and to interact positively and in-depth with the reference specialists, offers a free webinar open to all, today from 6 to 8 pm (at the link https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85803148031). Among the topics dealt with at the online meeting, in order to keep the attention on scientific research in the field of neuroendocrine tumors high – explains a note Itanet – the following stand out: the need to network with all the realities that deal with the Net and maintain attention to the needs of patients who, when faced with the diagnosis, inevitably end up feeling disoriented.

With about 2,700 new diagnoses every year in Italy, less than 6 new cases / year per 100,000 people, neuroendocrine tumors represent a heterogeneous group of rare neoplasms whose low incidence (constituting less than 0.5% of all malignant tumors) however, it is accompanied by a high prevalence: patients, in fact, are few but live with the disease for many years. Although these are malignant tumors, in many cases there is a more favorable prognosis than non-neuroendocrine tumors affecting the same organs: this allows many patients, even with advanced disease, to be able to live with the disease for a long time.

The most frequent Nets concern the gastro-entero-pancreatic tract (about 60-70% of cases), the lungs and the respiratory system for 20-30%, and to an even lesser extent they affect others (up to 10%). organs such as thyroid and adrenal glands, and genitourinary system. More common among adults (40-45 years) and the elderly (70-75 years), these cancers are more common among men than women. There are no prevention strategies, considering that no certain risk factors have been identified for these pathologies. Itanet has always been committed to creating a network, even virtual, which allows peripheral centers to have a direct confrontation with the experiences and professional skills essential in the diagnosis and clinical path and necessary for optimal patient care at 360 °.

“To properly diagnose and treat a patient with this type of tumor, a multidisciplinary approach is essential. The diagnostic-therapeutic path of the patient diagnosed with Net is often linked to the vision of the doctor who is treating him or to the patient’s conscious choice. and his family to ask for opinions elsewhere “, says Francesco Panzuto, president of Itanet and gastroenterologist of the Sapienza University, Aou Sant’Andrea of ​​Rome. “Considering the rarity and clinical heterogeneity of the Net, the experience, competence and centralization of case histories play a fundamental role. To obtain the best diagnostic / therapeutic approach to the patient – he continues – it is necessary to have a team of specialists available. composed of an oncologist, gastroenterologist, endocrinologist, pathologist, nuclear doctor, surgeon, and radiologist who can simultaneously discuss the clinical case right from the diagnosis “.

These tumors present and evolve differently. Some manifest themselves with symptoms such as diarrhea or redness of the face, others can remain completely asymptomatic for years even if they cause the onset of metastases. In general, the symptoms depend on the organ involved. Some forms, fortunately most of the cases, evolve slowly, while others are more aggressive and cause rapid cell proliferation. Early diagnosis and a multidisciplinary approach are fundamental. Considering that these are rare pathologies and that the symptoms are often not clear, therefore not easily identifiable, it often takes a long time before being able to identify the disease and only 40% of patients are able to have an early diagnosis, when therefore the tumor it is localized and easier to care for.

Specialists have several options at their disposal, from surgery to targeted radiopharmaceuticals, from chemotherapy to molecularly targeted drugs and somatostatin analogues. The options are many and obviously the individual case must be evaluated but “what is fundamental – underlines Panzuto – is that the patient is followed at 360 ° by going to a highly specialized center for this type of cancer as soon as possible, in which to be followed by different specialists dedicated to the pathology in order to have a personalization of the best diagnostic-therapeutic techniques “. Ample space will also be dedicated to patients during the IX Itanet National Congress scheduled for 18-19 November in Naples.