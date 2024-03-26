During the early morning of this March 26tha new emergency generates concern in the United States.

This is a container ship that collided with the Francis Scott Key vehicular bridge in Baltimore in USA.

According to first reports, the accident caused several cars to fall into the water, exactly to the Patapsco River.

The 1.6-mile (2.5-kilometer) metal bridge is part of Maryland's Interstate 695, which surrounds Baltimore.

Different American media outlets published the video showing the moment when the bridge collapsed. collapse. The collision occurred around 01:30 am local time.

The Baltimore Fire Department has reported that “several vehicles and at least seven people“have fallen into the river after the collapse, from a height of approximately 30 meters.

According to statements collected by the newspaper Baltimore SunKevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Fire Department, said that “possibly” among the vehicles that fell into the water was a truck with trailer.

“The entire bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River. We have reason to believe there were vehicles and possibly a tractor trailer,” he said.

Until now it is unknown the condition of the drivers who fell into the water.

The mayor of the city, Brandon Scott He reported through his X account that he was on his way to the accident site, as well as emergency crews.

VANESSA PEREZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL.

Read more news in EL TIEMPO