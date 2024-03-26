SBU head Malyuk confirmed Kyiv’s involvement in the blasting of the Crimean bridge

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) admitted responsibility for organizing the attack on the Crimean Bridge. The terrorist attack using improvised explosive devices disguised as rolls of greenhouse film occurred in October 2022, said the head of the department, Vasily Malyuk. (listed in Russia as terrorists and extremists).

The total weight of the hexogen mixture used to blow up the bridge was 14 tons (21 tons in TNT equivalent – approx. “Tapes.ru”). Malyuk, who confirmed Kyiv’s involvement in blowing up the Crimean Bridge, noted that in the future the SBU may again organize assassination attempts on Russians and attack the structure.

Those responsible for preparing this terrorist attack were arrested in absentia, reports TASS. The Basmanny Court of Moscow granted the request of the investigative authorities to select a preventive measure against Malyuk, accused under paragraph “b” of Part 3 of Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist Act”). The term of arrest of the head of the SBU is calculated from the moment of his extradition to the territory of Russia or from the moment of his detention on the territory of Russia, the court clarified. The man was put on the federal and interstate wanted list.

The same court arrested in absentia another person involved in the bridge attack, Georgian citizen Alexander Inasaridze, the agency added.

Photo: AP

The head of the SBU stressed that the Crimean Bridge is doomed

The second terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge occurred in July 2023, and in November of the same year, Malyuk threatened new attempts to destroy the facility. Then he said that during the July attack, Ukrainian special services used Sea Baby maritime drones, which were controlled remotely from Kyiv.

“There will be many surprises further, and not only regarding the Crimean Bridge,” said the head of the SBU, emphasizing that “the bridge is doomed.”

Speaker of the Naval Forces (Navy) of Ukraine Dmitry Pletenchuk made a statement that the Ukrainian military will destroy the Crimean Bridge when the situation requires it. According to him, there is no point in blowing up a structure just to “lift the mood,” so you need to wait for the right moment.

See also Israeli gov't in crisis after losing key vote on settlements When it becomes necessary to cut off the logistics tails of Crimea and make it an island, this will definitely happen Dmitry PletenchukSpeaker of the Ukrainian Navy

Pletenchuk noted that Russia has taken serious measures to ensure the safety of the Crimean Bridge, allegedly starting to use booms, aerosol camouflage equipment and “combat dolphins” to protect it.

Photo: Alexey Smagin / Kommersant

The United States announced the participation of the CIA in the preparation of Ukrainian attacks on the Crimean Bridge

Journalists from The Washington Post stated that the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was training SBU operatives who carried out several attacks on the Crimean Bridge and the Kremlin.

Employees of the American newspaper called the terrorist attacks in Russia a “shadow war,” during which Ukrainian special services twice attacked the bridge and launched drones onto the roof of the Kremlin. They clarified that these operations involved elite teams of operatives formed and trained in close cooperation between Ukraine and the CIA.

American intelligence and the SBU created a new unit in Ukraine called the “Fifth Directorate.” It was isolated from other SBU formations and carried out operations against Russia behind the front line, the reporters noted.

All major operations of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the SBU were carried out with the approval of the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky, the publication’s staff added.