In broad daylight, dismembered bodies of at least two people, were thrown to the side of the tourist letters and in front of the municipal presidency of Cazones de Herreraa coastal region of northern Veracruz.

The moment was recorded by the tenants, who witnessed the unprecedented act of violence in the tourist municipalitywhere dozens of tourists await the next vacation.

In a short video that was spread on social networks, you can see how a black van, with tinted windows, parked in the Cazones garden, next to the famous tourist letters.

In a matter of seconds, At least five men with bulletproof vests and long weapons in their hands descended. Although the video does not show how the human remains are lowered, you can see and hear the shots fired before getting into their car and leaving the area.

FGJV starts research portfolio

Even though the The Attorney General's Office of the state of Veracruz (FGJV) reported that they began the investigation Pertinently, the event has caused commotion in the municipality, since the human remains, whose exact number of victims is still unknown, were dumped with a threatening narco-message for the tenants.

It is worth mentioning that the state of Veracruz faces a spiral of violence related to both organized crime activity and political disputes.

Since the beginning of the year, the region has witnessed various violent acts, including the abandonment of dismembered human remains in the port of Tuxpan in late January, which were later confirmed as at least eight victims.