An order from the United States Supreme Court on Monday, March 18, indefinitely blocked the controversial anti-immigration law promoted by the Republican governor of Texas, Greg Abbott. The law known as SB4 (Senate Bill 4), which was to go into effect this Monday, would allow the state of Texas to detain and expel people suspected of having entered the country irregularly.

The legal battle between the state of Texas and the United States federal government continues.

For now, on Monday, March 18, the Supreme Court put an indefinite pause on the entry into force of the severe anti-immigration law of the state of Texas (Senate Bill 4, SB4).

Judge Samuel Alito blocked the rule until “further order,” while the Supreme Court studies the arguments of both parties.

Three months ago, on December 18, 2023, the governor of Texas, Republican Greg Abbott, authorized a law that would allow state justice to order the expulsion of people suspected of having entered the territory irregularly. The SB4 law was to go into effect on March 5, granting the state of Texas a power until now managed by federal authorities.

For Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the law “was adopted to manage the current crisis on the southern border, which hurts Texas more than anyone else.”

In an aerial view, Texas National Guard soldiers guard the US-Mexico border on the banks of the Rio Grande on March 17, 2024 in Eagle Pass, United States © Getty Images via AFP – John Moore

In January, the Department of Justice, supported by immigrant rights groups, sued the measure. They consider that In addition to interfering with the federal government, SB4 would harm the international relations of the United States, create chaos in the administration of immigration laws, and could lead to violations of the civil rights of the population..

Federal Judge David Ezra, based in Texas, agreed with them on February 29, preliminarily blocking the law.

The law “threatens the fundamental notion that the United States should regulate immigration with one voice,” Ezra declared.

“No matter how emphatic Texas' criticism of the way the federal government manages immigration at the borders (…) disagreements with the federal government's immigration policies do not justify a violation of the Supreme Clause of the Constitution,” Judge Ezra wrote in his verdict, as he highlighted The New York Times.

However, prosecutor Paxton appealed the federal judge's measure to the Fifth Circuit of Appeals, where he was supported and it was decided that the law would take effect on March 18.

Paxton has insisted that he will continue defending the measure, since for Governor Abbott the SB4 law is a matter of border security, justifying that Texas has the right to defend itself from the “invasion” of migrants, mostly from Latin America.

Thus, the plaintiff was forced to go to the Supreme Court of Justice to stop the application of the law.

What implications does SB4 have?

The law considers it a misdemeanor for a foreign person to “enter or attempt to enter the state from a foreign nation” irregularly.

If the person reoffends, then this minor crime becomes a serious crime, and may be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.



In an aerial view, a pregnant Venezuelan woman walks along the shore of the Rio Grande after crossing the US-Mexico border on March 13, 2024 in El Paso, Texas, United States © Getty Images via AFP – John Moore

SB4 authorizes Texas Police and public security forces to arrest those who cannot prove that they crossed the border regularly. The arrested people would be taken to the Texas Justice Department, which would have the power to expel them directly to Mexico, without considering whether or not this country can receive them.

The plaintiffs warn that SB4 “will lead to racial discrimination” across the state, and particularly against Hispanics.

Migration: central issue of the next elections

Other Republican governors have supported the position of Abbott, an ally of former president and virtual Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, alleging that the federal government is not doing what is necessary to enforce existing immigration laws.

In addition to SB4, Abbott has militarized a park in the city of Eagle Pass on the Texas-Mexico border, started construction of a military base and laid barbed wire fences along a stretch of the Rio Grande River, the natural border between the two. countries.



US President Joe Biden (left) speaks with US Border Patrol agents during his visit to the US-Mexico border in Brownsville, Texas, on February 29, 2024. © AFP – Jim Watson

Looking ahead to the next presidential elections in November, which in principle would pit Biden and Trump again, migration is one of the key issues to obtain popular support.

According to data According to the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in January 2024 more than 176,000 migrants encountered authorities when crossing the country's southern border.

Thousands of migrants passing from Mexico to the United States surrender to border police, requesting asylum.

With AP, AFP, EFE, Reuters and local media