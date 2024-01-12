Mexico City.- The Beehive Mission achieved 75 percent success and is close to crossing the orbit of the Moon, the UNAM Institute of Nuclear Sciences (ICN) reported this Friday.

From the ICN Control Center, physicist Gustavo Medina Tanco reported that since dawn and throughout Thursday, a complete revalidation of all Colmena systems operating in deep space was carried out.

“(Which) has led us to have a 75 percent success in all our initial objectives,” highlighted Medina Tanco, project leader.

The scientist reported that the mission is close to the orbit of the Moon, 385 thousand kilometers away from Earth.

“Where very few countries have reached and Mexico is now in that club. We can say that we have obtained enough achievements to go for Colmena 2 in 2027,” celebrated Medina Tanco.

In a new statement this Friday, the ICN team thanked the messages of encouragement at critical moments when a failure due to a fuel leak in the Peregrine ship, which has Colmena on board, compromised its eventual arrival to the Moon.

“We have been working tirelessly for more than 6 days to collect as much information as possible,” the ICN published on its X account at noon this Friday.

The INC reported on Thursday that Colmena had managed to be energized, establish communication and generate data that is collected by the team of scientists.

“After almost 10 years of hard work by academics and the collaboration of more than 250 students, we share with you the exact moment in which the successful operation of #Hive in deep space was confirmed,” highlighted the ICN.