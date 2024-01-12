Daily Mail: the death of the former British Queen Elizabeth II occurred in a dream

Former British Queen Elizabeth II died in her sleep. About it writes the Daily Mail newspaper citing a note from the monarch's personal secretary Edward Young.

“Very peaceful. In a dream. Gone. Old age. She wouldn't have realized what was happening. No pain,” the note says.

It is clarified that the existence of the document, which is now stored in the Royal Archives, was not known until this moment.

Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, and 10 days of national mourning were declared in Britain. On September 10, the Queen's son, Charles III, was officially proclaimed the new king of Great Britain.