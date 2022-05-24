Zapopan, Jalisco.- Federal forces carry out an operation with the mobilization of the National Guard and Sedena in the colonies the top and Marcelino García Barragán in the municipality of Zapopan, Jalisco.

According to the settlers, there is no way to enter the areaor by vehicle or on foot, while the presence of federal security elements guard the site and along the street.

The team DEBATE consulted the reason for the operation, however, until now elements of the National Defense Secretariat (Sedena) have highlighted that they cannot give information since the operation is ongoing.

With the military guarding every meter of the streets, in addition to keeping the crossings closed in the neighborhoods, protect the operation that is being carried out at this time in both colonies of the Zapopan municipality.

In the video, a woman narrates what she is seeing “what fear, what horrible things we live […] who knows what will have happened”, he says while recording from his car as he circles the streets and describes the closed area.

We will continue updating in DEBATE.