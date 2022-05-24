The National Center of Meteorology reported that the wave of laden dust that witnessed in areas of the country yesterday, and which led to a decrease in the horizontal visibility to less than 1000 meters, is gradually reducing today in most areas of the country, and the weather remains dusty in general during the day, pointing out that the lowest visibility was recorded. Yesterday, it reached 100 meters on the “Hamra” in the Al Dhafra region, and the Umm Shaif field. The center indicated that the weather tomorrow will become clear in general, and dusty at times during the day, and the wind will be northwesterly moderate to brisk at times, especially on the sea, and it will raise dust and dust during the day, and its speed ranges from 15 to 35 km / h, reaching 40 km / s on the sea. The center stated that Friday weather will remain clear in general, and dusty at times during the day, and northwesterly moderate to brisk winds at times, especially on the sea, and will raise dust during the day.

He stated that Saturday’s weather will be clear in general, and dusty at times during the day, and the winds will be northwesterly moderate to brisk at times, and they will raise dust during the day.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

