The video of the way in which a dangerous escaped Italian mafia boss of a prison goes around the world.

According to El Heraldo, from Mexico, Marco Raduano, 40, used several dozen sheets, tied with knots, to descend a high stone wall and escape from the Badu ‘e Carros prison, located in the community of Sardinia, in the city of Cagliari.

After reaching the floor, Raduano ran towards a street that leads to the town of Nuoro, which is located on the Mediterranean Sea and is part of the Sardinia region.

The authorities of the Italian country indicated that Raduano is the head of the Sacra Corona Unita clan, which operates in southern Italy.

The Italian Police opened an internal investigation because despite the fact that the surveillance cameras were in operation the prison guards did not notice the escape.

Apparently, they only reported the unusual escape of the capo two hours later.

As revealed by El Heraldo, the Badu ‘e Carros prison union explained that the escape apparently occurred due to a lack of personnel inside the prison.

According to the Italian Police, Marco Raduano was arrested in 2018 and sentenced to 18 years in prison for cocaine trafficking. He is also charged with murder.

In the world of drug trafficking, this boss is known to be bloodthirsty, says the aforementioned media. He affirms that he shoots them with shotguns and in front of his victims to destroy their heads. Also, his weapons are cared for by a huge boa constrictor.

