Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Split

Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Prince Haakon (archive photo). © IMAGO/Javad Parsa

A selfie photo on Instagram shakes the royal family in Norway. Followers noticed one detail in particular.

Oslo – In Norway, a party photo causes high waves. The Norwegian royal court is apparently involved in a scandal. It’s all about the family of Crown Princess Mette-Marit. Her son Marius Bog Høiby (26) is in a relationship with reality star Nora Haukland (22). The two like to party and also let their followers on Instagram participate. Some fans of the royal family see this critically. She is also a well-known influencer and winner of the Norwegian edition of the dating show Love Island. Now Marius’ girlfriend is causing another tremor in the Norwegian royal family.

Norwegian royal family: party snapshot causes scandal in Mette-Marit’s family

A selfie snapshot from a party provides explosive material this time. The Instagram photo was posted but quickly deleted. But several followers should have noticed a detail immediately: A small plastic bag in Nora Haukland’s hand.

Nora’s friend Sophie Elise Isachsen – also one of Norway’s biggest influencers – uploaded the party photo to Instagram. The two friends pose in front of a mirror. There would actually be nothing wrong with that. Mariu’s girlfriend in the photo is just holding a small bag with a white powder in her hand. It probably looks like a coke bag, reports Norwegian media.

Although the post was quickly deleted, a screenshot spread beyond social media. “Life is about a billion times nicer when you don’t care,” reads the screenshot, which is also shared with “Svensk Dam” you can see.

Prince Haakon and Mette-Marit together with Marius Borg Hoiby in an archive photo from 2016. © imago

Sophie Elise Isachsen is responsible for a podcast at the Norwegian public broadcaster NRK. The broadcaster does not want to comment on the incident, reports the Norwegian dag bladet on-line. But a detailed discussion should be held with Isachsen, it is said. According to press reports, Marius and Nora are said to have flown to Barbados.

The son of the Norwegian Crown Princess does not belong to the Norwegian royal family, but to the royal family. Mette-Marit brought Marius Borg Høiby into the marriage with Crown Prince Haakon (49). Marius may not be a real royal, but his behavior reflects on his mother, Prince Haakon’s wife. Marius and his girlfriend like to let it rip. But maybe this time Marius’ party adventure goes a bit too far. (ml)