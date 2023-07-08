Video: the unexpected clash that deprived Sebastián Montoya of victory

When Sebastian Montoya He had it all to win his first competition in the formula 3, an unexpected outburst deprived him of that triumph, after taylor barnard I rammed it.

Montoya managed to come back in the final laps and finished in eighth position, adding one point in the standings.

(Shakira arrives in London before the F1 Grand Prix, a new meeting with Hamilton?) (Jorge Luis Pinto puts Cali executives on the ropes for ‘Chino’ Sandoval)

The race

Franco Colapinto he took his first race win of the season, winning in a dry-to-wet-to-dry Sprint race at Silverstone.

the pilot of MP Motorsport he made a fast start and held the lead as the drama escalated and the rain fell.



Gabriel Bortoleto performed another great test to score points and Christian Mansell He got his first Formula 3 podium with Campos Racing.

The pilot Sebastian Montoya. Photo: Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Montoya had a good chance of winning, but Barnard prevented him by taking him ahead in turn one of the circuit.

Bortoleto’s second place earned him more advantage in the standings, which he dominates with 120 points. Josep Maria Marti He remains second now with 76 points, one point ahead of Dino Beganovic and Zak O’Sullivan.

This Sunday will take the second competition.

(Juan Fernando Quintero and Junior, the last details: he said goodbye to the team)

When leading through changeable conditions with rain and at the restart, @sebasmontoya58 was hit by Taylor Barnard, taking away his chance to win his first race in #F3 😔 With everything and that, the 🇨🇴 went back to P8 and added a point. Opinions?#BritishGP 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/loK5IlmeqU — Colombia Motor Fans  #BritishGP (@ColMotorFans) July 8, 2023

Sports