"My position is very clear. I don't want to repeat it every time: if Kylian wants to stay, we want him to stay. But he has to sign a new contract. We don't want to lose the best player in the world for free. We can't do it. It's a French club. He said he would never leave for free. If he changes his mind today, it's not my fault. We don't want to lose the best player in the world for free. That's very clear. I think you already have what you wanted." The deadline, July 31. If before that date Mbappé does not renew his contract, he will be transferred.

"I am young and I was lucky to be an observer, not long ago, before I became an actor. And I myself trivialized what Messi did, what Cristiano Ronaldo did, what the great players did. We live in a consumer society, where the emphasis is 'that's good, but do it again'. And the fact of being here next door, in Paris… I think playing for PSG doesn't help much, because it is a team that divides, a club that divides. So of course that attracts gossip, but I don't care because I know what I'm doing and how I'm doing it."

Many things make me proud. First, having continued to win titles, which is what we play for. The title doesn’t matter, it’s the most difficult, that’s why all the players fight. And, of course, I am delighted to have maintained my personal level, with a season of around fifty goals. I had outstanding moments, outstanding performances, although I think I could still do better”, concluded the player.

From the aforementioned medium they add that one of those players would have said that Mbappé's words are "an insult to the club." Not only part of his teammates would be upset with Mbappé, but also Al-Khelaifi since, they add from RMC Sports, these statements are "a total lack of respect for all members of the PSG squad."