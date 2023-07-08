The soap opera between PSG and Kylian Mbappé continues adding new chapters and it seems that it is not close to being resolved. Following the letter issued by the Parisian club, it has now been the player’s turn to hit back, one more of the goals that have been given since he said he would not renew his contract.
What were Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s words about Mbappé’s future?
In Paris, and probably also in Qatar, they are losing patience with Mbappé. The president of the club, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, sent a message in which he gave the footballer an ultimatum to resolve his future.
“My position is very clear. I don’t want to repeat it every time: if Kylian wants to stay, we want him to stay. But he has to sign a new contract. We don’t want to lose the best player in the world for free. We can’t do it. It’s a French club. He said he would never leave for free. If he changes his mind today, it’s not my fault. We don’t want to lose the best player in the world for free. That’s very clear. I think you already have what you wanted.”
The deadline, July 31. If before that date Mbappé does not renew his contract, he will be transferred.
What has been Mbappé’s response?
The footballer has not remained silent before this ordeal, and in an interview granted for in L’Equipe and French Football, He has given PSG a hard blow when they asked him about his options to win the Ballon d’Or.
“I am young and I was lucky to be an observer, not long ago, before I became an actor. And I myself trivialized what Messi did, what Cristiano Ronaldo did, what the great players did. We live in a consumer society, where the emphasis is ‘that’s good, but do it again’. And the fact of being here next door, in Paris… I think playing for PSG doesn’t help much, because it is a team that divides, a club that divides. So of course that attracts gossip, but I don’t care because I know what I’m doing and how I’m doing it.”
What does PSG need to win the Champions League?
“I don’t know what PSG needs to win the Champions League, it’s not a question for me… You have to talk to the people who make the team, who organize the squad, who build this club. I just try to do my job to the best of my ability… I was the best player, top scorer for the fifth consecutive year in Ligue 1.
Many things make me proud. First, having continued to win titles, which is what we play for. The title doesn’t matter, it’s the most difficult, that’s why all the players fight. And, of course, I am delighted to have maintained my personal level, with a season of around fifty goals. I had outstanding moments, outstanding performances, although I think I could still do better”, concluded the player.
The PSG, upset with Mbappé
These statements by the French footballer have not sat well in the locker room. According to reports from RMC Sportssix players on the squad, including two signings, have felt annoyed by these statements by their partner, and they would have let the president know.
From the aforementioned medium they add that one of those players would have said that Mbappé’s words are “an insult to the club.”
Not only part of his teammates would be upset with Mbappé, but also Al-Khelaifi since, they add from RMC Sports, these statements are “a total lack of respect for all members of the PSG squad.”
The Mbappé vs. PSG confrontation is still on, and with these statements by the player it is not ruled out that Al-Lhelaifi will return to the charge. We will see how this story ends, although it seems that the outcome will be difficult.
