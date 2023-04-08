The video, which was widely circulated, documents the perpetrator of the attack as he shoots and tries to flee from the car, with which he ran over a number of pedestrians, before being killed by police officers.

What are the details of the Tel Aviv process?

The Israeli newspaper “Haaretz”, quoting eyewitnesses, said that a car was driving fast and entered a gas station near the Corniche. Tel Aviv.

Tel Aviv. He added that the vehicle ran over a number of pedestrians, then the driver proceeded to shooting out the window, and then turned right, and the car flipped.

And the Israeli police announced, "The perpetrator of the attack was neutralized after he was shot."

Local media reported that the perpetrator of the attack was a resident of the town of Kafr Qassem inside the Green Line.

The victim, a 30-year-old tourist, died after being shot in the head.

The Israeli Ambulance Service revealed that the victims attacks Tel Aviv foreign tourists.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office said Benjamin Netanyahu Familiar with the details of the operation in Tel Aviv, he instructed the Israel Police to recruit reserve forces and additional forces from the Border Police to face the operations, and called on the public to obey security instructions.

Benjamin Netanyahu Familiar with the details of the operation in Tel Aviv, he instructed the Israel Police to recruit reserve forces and additional forces from the Border Police to face the operations, and called on the public to obey security instructions. The Israeli Foreign Ministry described the shooting and run-over attack as a “terrorist attack”.

Sequence of events