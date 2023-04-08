An hour earlier than usual, the procession of the Holy Burial of Christ of the Marraja Brotherhood left this Friday in Cartagena. The novelty was that this year one of the oldest and longest Holy Week processions started at eight in the afternoon with sunlight. This allowed the purples to enjoy a historic sunset with their Father Jesús Nazareno parading through the streets of Aire and Cañón moments before sunset. His departure from Santa María de Gracia occurred at 8:30 p.m. Shortly after, from the Cuesta de la Baroness, dozens of people immortalized the head of the Brotherhood with their mobile phones. The Nazarene shone wrapped in red roses with his purple tunic.

From the church on Calle Aire the makos paraded solemnly showing thousands of Cartagena the last moments of the Passion of Jesus. The procession was a walking museum in which the brothers showed off all the majesty of their imagery, their steps and their tercios; to represent a walking catechism hand in hand with the carvings of the sculptors José Capuz and Juan González Moreno, among others.

After the scripts and the clearance of the Local Police, who for the occasion wore gala uniform with a group made up of four ‘dusters’, the funeral procession was opened by the third of cadets of the Group of Grenadiers, which was followed shortly after by the throne of the Holy Chalice, flanked by the four evangelists.

Antonio Gil / AGM







The makos recovered from the effort of the early morning of the Encounter with the fervor that was transmitted to them by seeing the slow movement of singular thrones of the Brotherhood: such as the Holy Agony of Christ, the Lanzada, the Descent or the beloved Virgen de la Piedad. With the passing of the Roman Soldiers, the solemnity of the Holy Sepulcher continued. Following in the wake of this recumbent Christ, the bishop of the Diocese of Cartagena, José Manuel Lorca Planes, was in respectful mourning; and the Municipal Corporation, with the mayoress, Noelia Arroyo, at the end of the two rows of councilors.

Marine Corps Picket



Thus, through streets such as Mayor, Puerta de Murcia, Jabonerías, Carmen, Santa Florentina or Parque, the penultimate marraja procession of Cartagena’s Holy Week passed in a procession marked by the dark tones of hoods and tunics. This sumptuous parade was completed by the images of María Magdalena, San Juan and Soledad. The last throne of this Virgin, carried on her shoulders, was accompanied by the picket of the Tercio de Levante of the Marine Infantry. The orderly escort of these soldiers from the Spanish Navy demonstrated, one more year, that Holy Week in Cartagena transcends beyond the religious. And that, after this Mako Good Friday, it is even more beautiful if possible with the purple sunset of Jesús Nazareno.