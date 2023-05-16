a spectacular accident was recorded on Monday afternoon near kilometer 079+800 highway (1710) Mexico -Querétaro, where two trailers collided and caught fire causing that traffic is still closed.

The events were recorded at the height of the municipalities of Jilotepec, State of Mexico, and Tepeji del RioHidalgo, with towards Mexico City.

The National Highway Guard (GN) reported, around 7:00 p.m., that it had registered an accident on the aforementioned road, so there was a total closure of traffic.

Local media detailed that in the crash two cargo vehicles were involved heavy that ended up catching fire and at minus two cars individuals.

So far the exact number of injured is not known, but it is known that there were two people taken to a hospital in an emergency and two more with some injuries.

Paramedics and firefighters mobilized to the area to help put out the flames and assist the injured.

Likewise, the elements of the National Highway Guard who lead and protect circulation in the area attended the report. See also Due to the disappearance of a young man, mothers block the Mexico-Puebla highway

It should be noted that this Tuesday morning, around 07:16 a.m., the GN shared that intermittent shutdown continues circulation and added a video.

While Federal Highways and Bridges (Capufe) reported that emergency forces are currently working on removing the trailer that was set on fire.

Videos and images have been shared on social networks in which the intensity of the fire can be appreciated and the work of the paramedics and firefighters can be seen.