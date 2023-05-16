The sports director of Barcelona, ​​Jordi Cruyff, on the right, together with the Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, in a file image. Urbanandsport (NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Jordi Cruyff will not renew his contract as sports director of FC Barcelona and therefore on June 30 he will leave the club he joined in September 2021. Jordi Cruyff himself communicated the decision to Barça president Joan Laporta. The meeting was described as “emotional” in an official note released by Barça itself, which also reported that Johan Cruyff’s son wanted to “undertake new professional projects” after two seasons at the Camp Nou offices.

The departure of Jordi Cruyff joins that of the soccer director Mateu Alemany, expressed on the 2nd. In both cases, the two offered to help in the transition of the soccer executive and to close the pending market operations until the 30th of June. The Barça president has already started negotiations so that the sports manager of Barcelona becomes the Brazilian Deco, a former Barcelona player and now owner of a player representation agency in Brazil that includes the Barcelona striker Raphinha.

Laporta compared Deco last Monday with Txiki Begiristain, manager of Manchester City and technical secretary of Barça in the first stage of the current president of Barça (2003-2010). The Barca president, a well-known Cruyffista, has always defended the task that was carried out as soon as he arrived at the Camp Nou when he chose Frank Rijkaard as coach. Jordi Cruyff’s decision, in any case, has nothing to do with the possible choice of Deco or with the departure of Alemany, according to people close to the still Barça sports director.

“There have been no misunderstandings or distancing with the board and fewer demands on their part,” sources close to Jordi and Barcelona agreed. “The decision had already been maturing for some time and he understands that now is the best time to make it after the team has won the League.” Jordi Cruyff considers that, together with Alemany, an executive he did not know, and especially with Xavi, who is a good friend, they have built a champion team and the time has come to close a cycle and look for new challenges outside of Barça .

The Barça sports director, who this Monday took part in the champions’ parade through the streets of Barcelona, ​​has acted as the team’s link with the board of directors and has also been decisive in the signing of players such as the Danish Christensen. “Jordi has always been a very intuitive person,” they argue from the Barcelona Sports City. Although he was presented together with Xavi as leaders of the sports organization chart of the candidate Víctor Font for the 2021 elections, he distanced himself from any ties and in September he went to work with Laporta.

Jordi Cruyff has not yet decided what his destination will be nor does he have any offer because beforehand he wanted to announce that he would not renew for Barcelona. Laporta will have to reorganize the sports field in the same way that he has had to change those responsible for Espai Barça and continues without appointing a replacement for CEO Ferran Reverter. The club’s current organizational chart has nothing to do with the one that came out of the 2021 elections. The president has gradually chosen to run the club as “a family business” in the style of the last two years of his first term (2008- 2010).

