Colombia defeats Panama in the women's Gold Cup.
Good start for those led by Angelo Marsiglia in the tournament.
Colombia has a good start in the Women's Gold Cup in the United States: it beats Panama 3-0 in San Diego.
Manuela Paví scored the first goal of the game in the 26th minute, when taking advantage of a rebound in the area. It was his first goal in official matches.
Paví repeated at 34, after a great clearance from Catalina Usme and a one-on-one with goalkeeper Yenith Bailey.
A rude error by Bailery allowed the historic scorer of the Colombian National Team, Catalina Usme, to score 3-0, at 38.
News in development.
SPORTS
