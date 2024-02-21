Colombia has a good start in the Women's Gold Cup in the United States: it beats Panama 3-0 in San Diego.

Manuela Paví scored the first goal of the game in the 26th minute, when taking advantage of a rebound in the area. It was his first goal in official matches.

Paví repeated at 34, after a great clearance from Catalina Usme and a one-on-one with goalkeeper Yenith Bailey.

A rude error by Bailery allowed the historic scorer of the Colombian National Team, Catalina Usme, to score 3-0, at 38.

News in development.

