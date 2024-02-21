Venezuelan President Maduro said 15 people were killed in a mine collapse

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that an illegal open-pit mine collapsed in the state of Bolivar. His words leads TV channel VTV.

Maduro said 15 people were killed in the mine collapse. According to him, 11 more were injured. At the moment, rescue efforts are ongoing and two helicopters are involved.

“Governor Angel Marcano is personally involved in search and rescue operations at the illegal Bulya Loca mine,” the politician noted.