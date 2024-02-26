In recent days a video where you can see the moment of the murder of mining businessman Bernardo A.in the restaurant area of ​​the Safi hotel, in San Pedro Garza García, in Nuevo León.

The material lasts 20 seconds and it shows that the businessman was at a table in the restaurant when a lone subject, who was wearing a cap, shot him from the front. Immediately the victim falls behind a table, where the aggressor goes to finish him off. Later he escapes by running towards the exit.

As will be remembered, the attack against the businessman It happened last Sunday afternoon, February 18, around 3:30 p.m., at the Safi Hotel, located on Lázaro Cárdenas and Diego Rivera avenues, in the Valle Oriente area, in the municipality of San Pedro Garza García.

Businessman Bernardo A., 40 years old, died at the scene, while a man identified as Víctor Manuel, a waiter who served the victim, was injured, as well as a woman between 60 and 65 years old. , who was eating there.

After the attack against the businessman, it was spread that he was supposedly the financial operator of the former governor of Tamaulipas, Francisco García Cabeza de Vacawhich was denied by the politician.

“In relation to the events that occurred in a hotel in San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León, I categorically reject any relationship with the person who unfortunately lost his life.

The disinformation published by internet pages in Tamaulipas and replicated as a source by some national media is false and arises in the midst of a crude political persecution against me,” said Cabeza de Vaca through his X social network account.