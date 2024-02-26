Flying | Outage in Finnair's loyalty program

During the outage, some of the services of the Finnair Plus loyalty program will not be available.

Carrier Finnair's Plus loyalty program has a four-day downtime in March due to a system update.

The outage is related to the major change of the Plus program, where the program changes to be based on the amount of money spent. In the change, the Avios of British Airways' parent company IAG will also be introduced in the program as a new loyalty currency.

Finnair tells customers in its emails that it will update all changes to its systems between Friday, March 8 and Monday, March 11. During this time, some of the services of the loyalty program are not available.

Outage during the period the customer cannot use the Finnair Plus loyalty currency. This means that the customer cannot purchase award flights, travel class upgrades, additional services, pre-ordered meals or in-flight products with loyalty currency.

During the outage, the customer cannot purchase flights with a combination of money and loyalty currency, and it is not possible to pay for the services of Finnair's loyalty program partners with Finnair Plus loyalty currency.

Logging into the Finnair Plus account is not possible during a service outage, and the customer cannot see the balance of level points and loyalty currency, account transactions, award vouchers or other benefits.

Outage During this period, Finnair's customer service is closed to Basic and Silver members. Customer service remains open for Gold, Platinum and Platinum Lumo members.

During the outage, the customer can use priority services at the airport, luggage quota and lounge benefits that are part of the level benefits, Finnair says.

Finnair was originally supposed to make a major change to its loyalty program at the end of January, but in December the company announced that the change would be postponed to March due to technical reasons.

In practice, Finnair's loyalty program will become similar to grocery store bonus programs in March, which reward customers directly based on the amount of money spent.