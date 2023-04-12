More of 15 dogs attacked a guard when he seemed to make the usual security tour in the parking lot of a warehouse in the Monsefú district, in Chiclayo, Peru.

The incident, happened last monday april 10 It is a subject of investigation for the authorities of this region, since they must determine the responsibility that the owners of the animals have for the event caused.

Security cameras recorded the moment in which the man identified as Jorge Luis Flores he is surprised by the pack while walking through the facility. There, he can be seen when one of the dogs barks out of a trailer, followed by other dogs that they surround the watchman and ferociously drag him to the ground without giving him time to escape.

The 49-year-old guard tries to get up, but the herd’s bites on his body stop him until he is immobile and unable to defend himself.

Moment in which Flores is thrown to the ground by the dogs. See also Vinicius receives a criminal kick that lands him in jail, video Photo: Screenshot of the newscast, ‘América Noticias”

In fact, seconds after the attack, you can see how a man appears to help him, driving away the dogs with stones, while trying to get the watchman to his feet, but he vanishes multiple times.

In the video, the man is seen scaring away the dogs and dragging Flores out of the parking lot. Photo: Screenshot of the newscast ‘América Noticias’

According to the news report ‘América Noticias’, despite the fact that the victim was immediately taken to the hospital, doctor Jorge Ramírez Echeandía confirmed his death minutes after his admission.

It is not yet clear, if the guard intended to drive away the dogs or if he knew the dogs, since they were, apparently, guarding the warehouse.

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

More news