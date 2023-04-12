The statement, which was issued after a meeting held by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, which was attended by Lieutenant General Osama Rabie, head of the Suez Canal Authority, stated that the number of ships that passed through the Suez Canal in the first quarter of this year increased by 20 percent.

It is noteworthy that the Suez Canal achieved last year the highest revenues in its history at a value of $ 8 billion, an increase of 25 percent over 2021, according to a previous statement from the authority.

The Suez Canal is the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia, and its revenues are one of Egypt’s main sources of hard currency.