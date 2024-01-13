At the beginning of 2020, Gloria Pidal worked as a cook on a luxury boat that sailed the waters of Baja California. When the restrictions due to the pandemic began, she decided to stay on land, in the van camper where she lived with her boyfriend. They bought provisions at a supermarket and settled on a beach where there were more vans like theirs. There, unlike what happens in Spain, there are no restrictions on making fires on the beaches, so they could cook by making a fire between the rocks.

Without a refrigerator or kitchen, since then, he has walked the beaches in search of food, which he then prepares outdoors, like in this video in which he makes a clam sandwich that he collects from the beach and freshly baked bread.

