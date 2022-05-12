MotoGP dt, Danny Aldridge: “In agreement with the MSMA, a unified pressure measurement system and a new protocol will be introduced next year: to make it reliable, the manufacturers have unanimously agreed to share their data among themselves. on pressures already in 2022 “

– Milan

The insinuations, with related defenses, on the irregular pressures of some bikes at the end of the MotoGP GPs led the MotoGP Technical Director, Danny Aldridge, to take a stand, drafting a new protocol of the related technical measurements. “In collaboration with the MSMA (the manufacturers’ association), the Technical Management of the Championship – reads the note from the MotoGP – is evaluating a new tire pressure monitoring protocol that provides for the introduction of a unified system of sensors and receivers. , because it is the only way to have reliable data for technical checks. This new protocol has been unanimously agreed that it will not be implemented before the start of the 2023 season “. See also F1 | Haas: here is the new livery chosen for the post Uralkali

shared data – To make this protocol as reliable as possible, it was also decided to implement a sort of transparency operation. “This protocol was preliminarily agreed within the MSMA on the condition that it was evaluated by all manufacturers during the 2022 season. To help in this evaluation, all the houses have unanimously agreed to freely share with the others the data on their drivers’ tires, after each event, as this data is provided voluntarily and the sensors are individually calibrated by each sensor manufacturer and it is not possible to verify their accuracy. ”

current rules – In the meantime, the current procedure remains in force. “As agreed between Michelin, Fim, Irta, Msma and Dorna, the tire regulation will continue to be applied as it has been for many years, under the control of the Technical Director and Michelin, until the proposed new procedure is ready to be introduced “. See also Milinkovic-Savic, Juve is there: because now it can be done