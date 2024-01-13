Fitness trainer Alina Vysotskaya gave tips on quickly getting back into shape after long holidays. Her words lead “New Khakassia”.

The specialist advised me to give up strict diets. “Introduce new foods and changes gradually, giving your body time to adapt,” she added.

Vysotskaya also advised drinking plenty of water and exercising. “Include a variety of exercises in your program to work all muscle groups and keep you interested in training. Update the program regularly to avoid the body getting used to certain exercises,” the coach said.

On December 25, fitness trainer Anna Fedorova named exercises that are contraindicated after the New Year's feast. She said that you should not do intense workouts, which can negatively affect your digestion and overall well-being.