In a video that has taken flight on social networks, you can see how a Military police enter an establishment and, without saying a word, slap a woman who is chatting in the place.

(Also read: Video | Strong fight between two men was recorded at Cartagena airport).

In response to the man's attack, the second person involved takes a glass bottle placed on the table and throws it in the direction of the agent's head, who, in turn, reacts by pointing his gun at her.

The images, which have spread quickly on digital platforms, show that, as a result of the altercation with the woman, the police officer has a cut on his head.

The scene continues with the female fleeing the scene and the subject following her, before the confused gaze of the witnesses to the event. Towards the end of the clip, which has sparked outrage among users, The man raises his gun towards the sky and shoots it into the air, putting the safety of those present at risk.

(Keep reading: Video shows how Latinos attack police officers in New York's Times Square).

The events took place in a bar in the Travessão neighborhood, in the city of Camamu, Brazil, according to the 'G1' news portal.

After the footage went viral, the Bahia Public Security Secretariat (SSP-BA) issued a statement in which it reported that “is aware of the situation and ordered the Military Police to begin an immediate investigation into the case,” according to the aforementioned media.

(Of interest: After hours of fist fights and spitting, plane passengers were arrested).

'G1', for its part, contacted the Military Police, which ordered the opening of an investigation by the institution's Department of Internal Affairs.

In this regard, the corporation stated that it “abhors any type of excess committed by members of the corporation in the exercise of their activities, highlighting that this type of conduct, contrary to legal and disciplinary dictates, deviates from institutional teachings and doctrine. ”.

Although there are no details of the relationship of those involved in the altercation, towards the beginning of the video, as soon as the agent enters the commercial establishment, you can hear the woman interrogating the police officer because she was apparently drinking alcohol. Immediately afterwards, the sequence of events that has become relevant on social networks occurs.

More news in EL TIEMPO

VALERIA CASTRO VALENCIA

DIGITAL REACH

TIME