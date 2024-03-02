In a video published on her TikTok social network account, a young Venezuelan who recently arrived in Houston to work as a makeup artist recounted different situations that you go through when you are new to living in the United States and highlighted the condition he suffers from in his hair.

A refuge for thousands of immigrants in the United States who make statements about their situation and tell their experiences, the social network TikTok accumulates countless videos of this type. Through her personal account, a young Venezuelan woman explained the suffering she is going through after having recently arrived in the North American country.

Among the main sufferings that haunt her, the owner of the account @patyglam_ He noted that his hair has been falling out since he immigrated.. “I'm new to the United States, and of course, my hair is falling out,” she begins by saying in the shared video that has already accumulated more than 1,000 likes and 200 comments.

Along these lines, the woman relates that she also suffers other cultural shocks or how she experiences other activities of the American dream. For example, she always makes her purchases at Walmart, and she decorates her nails herself instead of going to the beauty salon.

In the comments, other users claim that they suffer from the same hair condition and give different versions of the reasons why this happens. The owner of the account that published the video assures that the problem of hair loss It is due to the abundant chlorine contained in tap water.. “The hair thing is terrible. I've been here for a month and a half and the same thing is happening to me. I saw a small change when I put a filter in the shower,” says another user in a comment.

The solution to hair problems when living in the United States

After the video in which she explained how her hair has been falling out since she arrived in Houston, in which she was filled with comments sharing the situation and explaining possible solutions, the young Venezuelan woman published an update in which she recounted the resources she uses and how they worked for you.

“I want to tell you that I am doing everything you recommended. My hair loss has not stopped completely, but it has improved a lot, and I am also growing new hair,” he points out at the beginning of the video. First of all, the woman recommends iron pills, which she began taking on a doctor's order.

Among the remedies mentioned below is magnesium, rosemary tonic (she prepares it herself), Rosemary oil, collagen and a shower filter that removes chemicals from US water.