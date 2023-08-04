A moment of panic lived a couple who were mobilizing in their vehicle along the Avenida Bomberos in Guayaquil, Ecuadorwhen they were intercepted by two assailants who intimidated them with a firearm.

The van’s security cameras captured the distressing situation that was shared by the driver himself through his Twitter.

In the footage, the couple is seen calmly, waiting in traffic, when a man arrives, opens the driver’s door and starts threatening them and trying to take their belongings.

Meanwhile, there is another subject detained in front of the vehicle and pointing a gun at them. firearm.

The man, who is driving, has difficulty reacting and it is his wife who is in the passenger seat, screaming and struggling with the assailant.

Two individuals tried to rob a couple with firearms on Av. del Bombero in Guayaquil, Ecuador. pic.twitter.com/O8YWhOXHCR — Last Minute – News 🚨 (@AlertaInfoe) August 2, 2023

“Go on, go on, they’re going to shoot us, they’re going to kill us,” the woman is heard saying in the midst of the stressful situation.

She screams and tells the thief who manages to open the door for them to get out, while urging her husband to drive off.

The shocking video was published by the man on his social networks. There he denounced what they experienced and tagged the Ecuadorian Police and local portals so that they would give visibility to the faces of the criminals.

“Today my wife and I were victims of a couple of rats that tried to rob us on Av. del Bombero, please be very careful. The vehicle’s camera captured the face of these thieves, we were very lucky to get out without scratches, ”she mentioned on her Twitter account.

The clip has gone viral and social media users have not hesitated to comment on the insecurity in the Ecuadorian city and to highlight the woman’s reaction.

