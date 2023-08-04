Result fell in comparison with the 1st quarter, when the state-owned company profited R$ 38.1 billion; amount is 47% lower than the same period in 2022

A Petrobras recorded net income of BRL 28.78 billion in the 2nd quarter of 2023 – a drop of 24.6% compared to that recorded in the 1st quarter of the year (BRL 38.1 billion). Compared to the 2nd quarter of 2022, when the company had a profit of BRL 54.3 billion, the amount is 47% lower. Here’s the full balance sheet (1 MB).

With the result in the last quarter, Petrobras accumulates a net profit of R$ 66.93 billion in the 1st semester. The result is 32.3% lower than that recorded in the same period of 2022, of BRL 98.89 billion.

This is Petrobras’ first financial result after the change in the fuel price policy, announced in May. The state-owned company is no longer guided exclusively by the PPI (Import Parity Price), which considers the price of a barrel of oil and the fluctuation of the dollar.

According to the state-owned company, the result is explained mainly by the devaluation of the barrel of Brent oil in April and June, a drop of more than 40% in crack spreads international prices of diesel (which is the estimated difference between the price of refined product and crude oil) and higher operating expenses. These effects were partially offset by higher capital gains from asset sales and lower financial expenses.

The company’s sales revenue was BRL 113.84 billion in the 2nd quarter – a drop of 18.1% compared to the 1st quarter of 2023. In comparison with the 2nd quarter of 2022, the drop was even greater, of 33. 4%. The drop was driven by changes in fuel prices.

Revenue from derivatives on the domestic market fell 13.2% in the 2nd quarter compared to the previous quarter, going from R$84.07 billion to R$72.98 billion. The state-owned company’s balance justifies the performance “as a result of the average reduction of 17% in derivatives prices”. The reduction in natural gas revenues was mainly due to lower prices, as a result of contractual readjustments with distributors as of May 2023.

EXPENSES AND INVESTMENTS

In the 2nd quarter, the state-owned company’s operating expenses grew 17% compared to the previous quarter, mainly reflecting higher expenses with the devaluation of assets, the increase in the scope of the 2nd Train of Rnest (Abreu e Lima Refinery) and higher tax expenses due to the oil export tax, which was in force for 4 months from March 2023.

The company invested US$ 3.2 billion in the period – an increase of 31% compared to the 1st quarter and 5.5% above the same period in 2022. The result was driven by large pre-salt projects in the Santos Basin and also by the payment of the signature bonus related to the fields of Sudoeste de Sagittarius, Água Marinha and Norte de Brava.