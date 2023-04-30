Video of the goals: Napoli postpone their celebration against Salernitana

When everything was ready for a massive party, when the game was headed for the victory of the absolute leader of Serie A, the salernitana (1-1) to postpone the celebration of a ‘Scudetto’ that is already historic, but that will have to wait to travel to Naples.

The 55,000 ‘tifosi’ that filled the stadium Diego Maradona They were already celebrating the ‘Scudetto’, which would be the third in the club’s history, after the Uruguayan’s header Mathias Olivera in a corner kick in 62.

Sadness?

But the Franco-Senegalese Boulaye Dia (84) made the afternoon bitter by drawing with his left foot in the final stretch, delaying for at least a few days some celebrations that have been preparing for weeks.

Glory escaped Napoli’s hands when a few minutes from the end, in an almost tragic end to the game for those present because when everyone was celebrating the victory and the championship, Boulaye Dia ruined the party with a direct shot to the squad that silenced an entire city.

Spalletti’s team tried in every way, but could not bring down Ochoa’s wall again. Desperate Osimhen couldn’t believe it. It was the frustration of an entire stadium, of an entire city that was soured on the perfect day.

Napoli will be the champion, that’s for sure, but they will have to wait for the next day.

