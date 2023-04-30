Area White, the previews and guests of the episode of April 30, 2023

This evening, Sunday 30 April 2023, Zona Bianca, the talk hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi, will be broadcast on Rete 4 in prime time from 21.20. A current affairs and in-depth program, created in collaboration between Videonews and Tg4. But what are the previews and guests of today’s episode, April 30, 2023, of Zona Bianca? Let’s discover them together.

Previews and guests

At the center of the episode is tomorrow’s Council of Ministers in which new tools to fight poverty will be officially introduced and will replace the Citizenship Income. On the basis of this change, an in-depth analysis of the recipients of the city of Naples which in the meantime is preparing for the celebrations for the football championship. During the evening, a focus on the Erba massacre: two weeks after the request for revision of the process by the general attorney of Milan Cuno Tarfusser, the reply from the Como prosecutor who had dealt with the case. Finally, updates on the fate of the Jj4 bear on the basis of the new culling order signed by the president of the province of Trento Maurizio Fugatti.

Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Zona Bianca is aired today, Sunday 30 April 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform MediasetPlay.it where it is possible to review all Mediaset programs thanks to the on-demand function.