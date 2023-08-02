On Monday evening, activists on social media circulated video recordings showing dozens of people assaulting a Yemeni youth who intervened to save his 15-year-old brother in the Crystal Shahir residential complex in Esenyurt, Istanbul.

For its part, the Yemeni embassy in Ankara revealed in a statement that the quarrel was between children of two families, a Yemeni and a Turkish one, which developed into an attack by another Turkish group on the Yemeni family.

The Yemeni ambassador to Turkey visited the family of the affected child and checked on his health condition, and met his family members.

Sources had indicated that the assault was “racist”, and that the child was in critical condition.