Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello at the Vanity Fair Post-Oscar Party on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills. imageSPACE (ImageSpace/Sipa USA / Cordon Press)

When the separation of Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello became publicly known in mid-July, everything seemed courteous and polite between the two actors. However, now that time has passed and the situation is beginning to take hold, the protagonists seem to be taking clear positions. The last one has been allowed to see by the actress Modern Family in court, before which he has firmly demanded that his prenuptial agreement be respected.

The separation was made known on July 17 through a joint statement and it was only a couple of days later when Manganiello, 46, filed a firm petition for divorce against Vergara, 51, in which he alleged ” irreconcilable differences” to end the marriage. Now, according to documents obtained by the magazine PeopleIt has been the actress who has gone to court. She wants the agreement that the couple signed before getting married to be fully respected.

In addition, Vergara —according to People— has demanded that all items that belonged to her before her marriage to Manganiello, a grand, celebrity-filled wedding in Palm Beach, Miami, in November 2015, remain hers. Specifically, he refers to unidentified “artwork, jewelry, and other personal items.” In addition, he also asks that all his previous earnings remain his… but also those obtained during the marriage, something that can be more complicated. For years, Vergara has been the highest-paid actress on television, with income that exceeded 40 million euros per year. And several of those years have been the ones that she has spent with the actor from True Blood.

When Manganiello filed for divorce, it was already leaked that there was a prenuptial agreement in place between the two, and that they apparently shared income and debt that they would have to divide according to the terms of that previous legal agreement. This document will also decide if a pension is established by one of the parties towards the other. In any case, it seems that Vergara wants to stick firmly to what was signed seven years ago.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” read the statement issued by the couple, who apparently, according to close sources, had already been estranged for some time. “As two people who love and care very much for each other, we politely ask that you respect our privacy as we enter a new phase in our lives.” According to the American press, the couple had very different ways of seeing life, fame and their careers, as well as their personal preferences. Apparently, according to the American tabloids, Manganiello wanted to have children, but Vergara already has Manolo, of legal age and the result of her relationship with José González Ripoll, with whom she was married between 1991 and 1993, and she did not intend to increase her offspring. In fact, the actress had frozen embryos from a previous relationship with businessman Nick Loeb, a genetic material that he intended to use to have children when the couple separated in 2014, but that she wanted and managed to destroy through a court order. in 2021, after years of legal struggle.

Although they posted some pictures together on their social media profiles in June, the last time the couple posed together on a red carpet was in March 2023, at an Oscars after-party. In July, she has been traveling along the Italian coast with a group of friends, without Manganiello. In fact, she celebrated her 51st birthday there without hers yet her husband, who only posted a photo of her on Instagram with the phrase “Happy Birthday, Sofía !!!” to congratulate her. A gesture that already caught the attention of her followers due to her warmth.