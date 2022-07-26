A man in China saved a two-year-old girl just meters before she hit the ground after falling from a fifth floor. The moment was captured by one of the security cameras in the town of Tongxiang and the images were released on social networks.

Shen Dong (31) was walking through the Chinese county like every day when a bank employee who was walking next to him, Lu Xiaoting, noticed that a small he was about to fall out of his apartment window and asked the renamed “hero” for help.

As the video of a few seconds long shows, Dong looks in the direction of the girl and positions himself near the point where he thought she could fall.

Somewhat scared and trembling, he extends his arms along with Xiaoting in the hope of being able to stop the infant and prevent her from hurting herself.

Fortunately, the Chinese citizen manages to catch her and save her life. “We have a hero among us,” tweeted Foreign Ministry spokesman Lijian Zhao Zhao Lijian.

Shortly after the near tragedy, the man and the girl were taken to the emergency hospital.

The girl He sustained minor injuries to both his legs and lungs and remains hospitalized. Regarding the individual who saved her, she was in good condition.

After revealing the health status of both, Dong gave an interview in which he provided details about the event that took place last Friday.

“To be honest, I can’t remember the details. I don’t remember if my arms hurt or anything. It was just an instinct to approach her, ”he recalled in statements to the Qianjiang Evening News while making her emotion evident after learning that the girl has the same name as her daughter.

“I was lucky to get there on time. Otherwise I would feel absolutely horrible,” she added. Dong will be recognized as a local hero.

It is unknown how the little girl was left hanging from the window of her apartment. It was also not reported if she was in the company of an adult at that time.

A similar case occurred 11 years ago in another Chinese town, where a young mother named Wu Juping was praised for catching a child who fell from the ninth floor. As with the 31-year-old, Juping was passing by when she came across the shocking scene and decided to act.

The girl survived although Wu broke her arms. She was dubbed the “most beautiful mother” in China for her heroism.

