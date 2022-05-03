Video: Luis Díaz celebrates with Liverpool speaking English: ‘See you in Paris’

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Colombian attacker is showing more and more confidence with the ‘red’ shirt.
May 03, 2022, 06:14 PM
Luis Díaz is getting stronger in Liverpool. The guajiro has positioned himself as a transcendental player in Jürgen Klopp’s team and his performance in Tuesday’s game against Villarreal was proof of the influence he has on the ‘reds’ game.
(Did you miss it?: Luis Díaz: video of the great header he scored with Liverpool vs. Villarreal).
With just 45 minutes left, Díaz turned the game around and his teammates congratulated him.
“Luis Díaz is incredible. He attacks you without fear. He attacks you again and again and again and again”Van Djik said.
“Luis Diaz made a big difference. Playing on the left he pushed them back. He is a special player, we try to help him as much as we can because it is difficult to arrive in January. His talent, his desire to win, is a player who we are doing very well”said Robertson, his friend.
And Díaz, very much in his style, declared: “I think I can lead my country’s national team.”
Minutes after Liverpool qualified for the Champions League final, the team’s account published a video on social networks of “Lucho” speaking in English. Diaz thanked and invited the fans to cheer on the club in the final in Paris.
“Thank you. See you in Paris”Diaz said.
SPORTS
May 03, 2022, 06:14 PM
