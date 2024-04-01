An event of extreme tension occurred in the early hours of this Monday when a 54-year-old woman who had just been arrested in an operation in the city of Santiago, Chile, stole the gun from the security officer who was holding her and began to shoot those around him. She injured three people: a guard, the cameraman of a local channel that was broadcasting live, and a splinter hit a third person, but all of them ended up being non-life-threatening.

The episode took place in the Lo Valledor Market, one of the largest supply centers in the Chilean capital city. From this day, a security system for entering the businesssuch as metal detectors and the request for an identity card from buyers.

‼️🇨🇱 | BREAKING NEWS: During an arrest, a woman manages to grab a security guard's gun and shoot another guard and a cameraman in Lo Valledor, Chile.pic.twitter.com/lHc5a83WAy — INFOPRESS (@infopresss) April 1, 2024

According to local media Emol, the woman, identified as Mariana Cea Oyarce, wanted to enter the place with a supermarket cart, something that was prohibited. Outraged, and in the middle of an important police and journalistic operation that recorded the new measures, The aggressor took a nail file from among her belongings and threatened the guard, who managed to immobilize her.

When the security man had her restrained, the woman took the gun from the holster that was hanging at her waist and he started shooting wildly. Even though she had been pushed into a police van, Cea Oyarce continued to pull the trigger while she took aim around her.

The person intervened had resisted the controls carried out in a market in Santiago. She fired up to six shots with the revolver of the agent who had detained her. Photo:x: esreviral Share

The Carabineros general, Marcelo Lepin, head of the Santiago Oeste Zone, stated that it all began with “a control that is normally carried out at the access to this center.” “When a woman resists this control and pulls out a knife trying to attack the security guard,” he said.

“Due to an oversight by the private security guard, this woman took out the revolver she was carrying and fired a couple of shots.” where he injured a Chilevisión cameraman, the security guard and a third person,” the uniformed man added to the local press. Regarding the woman, Lepin pointed out that she was detained “and we are waiting for instructions from the Prosecutor's Office.”

According to the Emol media, the aggressor has a criminal recordwith previous arrests for mistreatment of police officers in construction in 2006 and for theft in a supermarket in 2017.

La Nación (Argentina) / GDA