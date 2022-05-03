Reached 30 thousand subscribers: a free episode for everyone during the week. Nba, transfer market, foreign football and sports economy: you can subscribe for 30 days at no cost

Technology, the good one, does this: it takes something that people need and makes it work better, putting it in step with the times. And the newsletters, in particular, have worked for millennia: for example, they were nothing else, for example, the correspondence between officers of the Roman Empire located in the various provinces, bulletins on a specific topic that told what was not known and that everyone wanted to read. At the dawn of the modern era, the business bankers of the various European nations exchanged them and they were not limited to commercial information: they told about politics, finance, the customs of countries, cities and rulers. Valuable news, coming from reliable sources, too greedy not to be made available to those who wished to use them: so they began to print them.

Today newsletters travel on digital roads, but the concept remains the same: privileged in-depth channels for those who want to get into the folds of a specific topic and comfortable because they are the ones who come to you without you having to go looking for them. On your pc, on your smartphone, to read on your email when they arrive or when you want. La Gazzetta is no exception: for 126 years it has informed readers in a timely and rigorous manner about the world of sport, and now it does so also through a large number of newsletters. The complete schedule can be found on the gazzetta.it website: many are free, such as the good morning one with the great themes of the day or those on the world of Fan Tokens or on tips for fantasy football. There are four, however, that are part of the G + world and that offer our readers some privileged and exclusive observers on beautiful sports universes. The details on the contents and exit times of each newsletter can be found at the top of the page. This quartet, however, has exceeded the quota of 30,000 members, entering the must-reads of fans of NBA, transfer market, foreign football and sports economy: a nice goal, certainly to be overcome in the future but in the meantime to celebrate with a nice gift. Which? During the week we will publish, the day after the release date for subscribers, the text of the newsletter: a free episode, for everyone. And in case you want to try the service, there is also the possibility to subscribe for free for a month: just go to the appropriate page you find on gazzetta.it and subscribe. See also Sampdoria, second entry: Conti arrives from Milan

Tomorrow, for example, we start with the great NBA basketball and go to Philadelphia: the 76ers struggled in the first round of the playoffs against the Toronto Raptors and now in the Conference semifinals against the Miami Heat they are 1-0 down and must do less than Joel Embiid’s star. One would expect James Harden to drag them along, only for a while now the Beard hasn’t seemed to be him anymore. Why? What happened to one of the most incredible scoring machines of the last few decades? We tell you about it. The same depth of analysis, and timing with respect to current affairs, also in the transfer market newsletter: a summer full of operations and intertwining is expected. The entry of new properties in Serie A will certainly give new life to the negotiations: we will anticipate the blows and the background, we will explain why certain deals are going (or not going). We also tell you about foreign football beyond current events, to meet new protagonists, to enter the secrets of the champions and learn about the incredible stories of those who may not be in the spotlight. And for those who want to better understand the mechanisms that by now indissolubly bind the economy and high-level competition, in every discipline, there is nothing better than the Sport & Business newsletter. A key to technical interpretation but not for “initiates”, indeed able to explain connections that are now fundamental in the management of the world where performances and budgets must go in harmony. See also Giannis, from Netflix in the cellar to the show on the pitch: "The break did me good"

May 4, 2022 (change May 4, 2022 | 01:15)

